Channing Tatum ‘happy’ to find love again after Zoë Kravitz breakup

Channing Tatum is happy to find love again with model Inka Williams after his split from Zoë Kravitz.

A source spilled to PEOPLE that the new rumoured couple, who were spotted out and about four days ago, have been “seeing one another romantically”.

“They met through friends. She's great,” said an insider while speaking of Inka.

The source revealed, “She has her own life. She's young, but seems older.”

As far as Channing is concerned, the source mentioned that he’s “doing well”.

“Inka makes him happy,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned, “He's reuniting with Zoë later this spring for another movie project. It shouldn't be too awkward — they ended things on okay terms.”

On February 28, Channing was seen with Inka at a pre-Oscars bash in Los Angeles four months after his breakup from former fiancée.

The outlet reported that the Magic Mike actor “has been back in LA after he finished filming in North Carolina”.

The actor “spends a lot of time with his 11-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan,” said an insider.

In another interview, Zoë opened up about her split from Channing while speaking to Elle magazine.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she told the magazine about the actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zoë praised Channing’s talent, adding, “He has so much more coming.”

“I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him,” concluded the Blink Twice director.