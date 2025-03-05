Meghan Markle leaves pal shocked after taking dig at estranged father

Meghan Markle leaves pal shocked after making dig at estranged father

Meghan Markle, who released her much-anticipated Netflix series, With Love, surprised her close friend by a candid admission.

In her show, the Duchess of Sussex invites her celebrity friends and chefs to cook with them. The recipes are aesthetically pleasing and it seems to wow her guests as well.

However, during one of the episodes in which the former Suits actress invites her pal Mindy Kaling, Meghan shared a rare detail about her childhood which appeared to be a thinly-veiled dig at her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan shared that she was a “latchkey kid” and survived on quick-fix meals, leaving Mindy shocked over the admission.

“I was a latchkey kid, so I grew up with a lot of fast food and TV tray meals,” Meghan told Mindy. “It feels like such a different time, but that was so normal with the microwavable kids meals.”

Upon hearing that Meghan was left home mostly without adult supervision after school hours to have fast food dinners, Mindy responded, “People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box.”

Meghan’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, got divorced when she was still quite young. While the Duchess, who is mom to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, did not specify which parent left her with those meals, but she only sang high praises for her mother’s cooking skills.

Thomas has been estranged from his daughter since 2018 as she got married to Prince Harry. The two had a falling out soon after Thomas had allegedly gave comments to paparazzi without Meghan’s consent.