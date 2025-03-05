Ozzy Osbourne’s lifelong desire to win THIS prestigious award

Ozzy Osbourne has recently expressed his wish to win an Academy Award in his lifetime.

The musician admitted that he won’t win Oscars for his acting but might get an award for songwriting.

While speaking on his SiriusXM show, Ozzy said, “I am not a good actor. You can't understand me when I'm talking let alone when I'm acting.”

However, Ozzy revealed that Oscar has been his lifelong desire, explaining, “Once you get an Oscar, you've done it.”

“Elton John got one for a song,” stated the 78-year-old.

Ozzy went on to say, “I still want to carry on. I am not ready to throw in the towel. I have more songs in me.

The legendary musician also mentioned that sometimes he “forgot” how many awards he’d won.

“It was crazy for a while,” added Ozzy.

The comment came as the star all set to reflect on his health struggles in his upcoming documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now.

The documentary, which will be released later this year on Paramount+, will showcase “the last six years of some of the worst times” the rock legend had been through.

“Making music and making two albums saved me. I'd have gone nuts without music,” mentioned Ozzy.

Meanwhile, the musician added, “I'm trying to get back on my feet.”