Demi Moore speaks out on her shocking Oscar snub

Demi Moore reflects on her 'unfiltered' thoughts on missing out on Best Actress Oscar

Demi Moore is sharing her ‘unfiltered’ thoughts on missing out on the Best Actress Oscar.

The Ghost actress, who was nominated for her role in The Substance, was edged out by Anora actress Mikey Madison on Sunday, March 2.

Moore's reaction to her competitor's win was written all over her face, and she later paid a heartfelt tribute to Madison on Instagram.

Reflecting on the award season, the long-time actress wrote in the caption, “This awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey. It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started!”

In addition, she thanked her team for their spectacular performances, adding, “So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light.

“Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of The Substance. It’s been such an honor to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you.

“And a huge congratulations to Mikey Madison — can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Although she didn’t make the cut for Best Actress category, Moore’s work in the film was recognized at the Golden Globes.