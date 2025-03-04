Beyonce pays tribute to Angie Stone: 'Your legacy will live forever'

Angie Stone tragically passed away in a car crash

Beyoncé is paying her respects to the late Angie Stone following the R&B legend’s tragic passing.

Shortly after Stone’s family confirmed her death in a car crash on March 1, Queen Bey shared a tribute on her website alongside a black-and-white photo of the singer.

“Thank you for your voice, your strength and your artistry,” the message read. “Your incredible legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Angie Stone.”

Stone was travelling with her band from Alabama to Atlanta when their van flipped and was struck by a semi-truck around 4 a.m. on February 28.

A trailblazer in R&B and hip-hop, Stone first made her mark in the late 1970s as part of the pioneering female rap trio The Sequence. She later launched a successful solo career, earning multiple top 10 R&B albums and charting hits like Brotha and Wish I Didn’t Miss You.

Stone and Beyoncé crossed paths professionally in 2003 when they both appeared in The Fighting Temptations.

As Beyoncé continues preparing for her Cowboy Carter Tour, her tribute serves as a reminder of Stone’s lasting impact on music.

The Texas Hold ‘Em singer recently won album of the year at the Grammys, along with two country awards, making history in the genre — just as Stone did decades before.