'High School Musical' crossover: Olivia Rodrigo, Vanessa Hudgens catch up

Hudgen's husband, Cole Tucker, and Rodrigo's boyfriend, Louis Partridge, watched on from the sidelines

Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens brought High School Musical nostalgia to the 2025 Oscars afterparty.

The two Disney alums, who starred in different eras of the franchise, shared a sweet moment at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party on March 2, posing together for the first time on the red carpet.

Rodrigo, 22, and Hudgens, 36, stunned in coordinated black ensembles — Rodrigo in a sleek Roberto Cavalli gown and Hudgens in a feathery Dolce & Gabbana dress. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star and the original Gabriella Montez wrapped their arms around each other, laughing and chatting like longtime friends.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo’s boyfriend Louis Partridge and Hudgens’ husband Cole Tucker waited closeby.

Their reunion quickly sparked excitement online, with fans even suggesting the pair should play sisters in a future project.

The two had only met publicly once before, at the 2022 Met Gala, where Hudgens co-hosted the red carpet.

"Little miss new Gabriella! I always feel like I have such a connection to you because of that,” Hudgens told Rodrigo at the time. Rodrigo agreed, calling them "soul sisters.”

Hudgens played Gabriella Montez in all three HSM movies from 2006 to 2008, while Rodrigo’s character, Nina, led Disney’s spinoff series HSMTMTS.

Though the original film’s stars never reprised their roles in the series, several cast members, including Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman, made appearances.

With their Oscars meetup, Hudgens and Rodrigo just gave fans the crossover they didn’t know they needed.