Kate Middleton shatters Meghan Markle's dream with major win

Kate Middleton has achieved significant success, potentially overshadowing Meghan Markle by scoring major win.

The Princess of Wales is the most popular member of the British royal family, according to a new poll.

The 43-year-old, who has recently returned to public life after winning her cancer treatment, topped the latest YouGov survey.

The Princess of Wales remained Britain's most popular living royal, liked by 74 percent and disliked by 15 percent, putting her on plus 59.

Prince William was not far behind, liked by 74 percent and disliked by 19 percent, leaving him on plus 55.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain unpopular in Britain, with Harry liked by 30 percent and disliked by 61 percent (minus 31). Meghan was liked by 21 percent and disliked by 68 percent (minus 47).

YouGov said in its statement: "The latest royal favorability data shows that King Charles is seen positively by six in 10 Britons (59 percent), but negatively by a third (34 percent)."

The latest survey comes amid the release of the former Suits star's much-talked Netflix show - "With Love, Meghan" - Tuesday, March 4.

In her latest interview with People Magazine, Meghan finally broke her silence on her and Prince Harry's Sussex title, admitting that the name ‘Sussex’ holds great importance to her family.