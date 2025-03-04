Lady Gaga makes history by winning four major awards in just one year

Lady Gaga, who made her first appearance on screen back in 2000 when she was just 14 years old, made history by winning Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy in one year.

Long before she became a global sensation, the singer was already in the spotlight, appearing in the background of AC/DC’s music video for their song Stiff Upper Lip, almost a decade before she her own iconic music video.

Back in 2018, Gaga wowed audience as Ally in A Star Is Born, as her stunning performance earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, but it didn’t stop there. Her song Shallow from the movie also took home the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Gaga has made her mark in music history with 170 million records sold, she ranks among the best-selling artists of all time. However, she is the only female artist to have four singles each sell over 10 million copies.

Eight years ago, Lady Gaga opened up about living with fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition. The illness, which brings on constant pain, fatigue, sleep issues, and emotional struggles like depression and anxiety, was featured in her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.