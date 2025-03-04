Gene Hackman’s snub at Oscars leaves Hollywood stunned

Gene Hackman, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles in films like The French Connection and Unforgiven, was notably absent from this year’s Oscars 'In Memoriam' segment, leaving everyone stunned.

Despite his legacy in Hollywood, fans were shocked to see that Gene, who retired from acting in the early 2000s, was left out.

The iconic actor was tragically found dead at his home with his wife, Betsy Arakawa and their beloved dog. However, authorities have confirmed that there were no signs of foul play, but the cause of death remains linked to a possible accident.

Rob Mills, executive at Walt Disney TV, shared with Variety: "There is a way to go back in last minute."

"Sometimes it’s harder than others. There was enough time there."

"I remember when Bill Paxton passed away the day of the show that was hard. Here, it was nice that we were able to get him in and have him close out the montage," he added.

The producers were texting back and forth after Gene’s death at 96, trying to figure out the best way to honour the Hollywood legend with the perfect tribute.

It was especially tough for Oscars talent producer Taryn Hurd, who spent years trying to convince Gene to present award at the ceremony.

Rob added: "I have to really give a special shout out to [Oscars talent producer] Taryn Hurd who every year would say, ‘We gotta see if we can get Gene to present this picture."

For the unversed, Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy’s bodies were reportedly not identified until Thursday morning because of decomposition.