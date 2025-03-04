Selena Gomez’s conscious decision to avoid Hailey Bieber at VF Oscars party

Selena Gomez intentionally avoided meeting her former boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on March 2.

A source spilled to Life & Style that Selena had no issue with Hailey, the Only Murders in the Building actress didn’t want any awkward viral moments, affecting her mental health.

“Selena looked gorgeous and felt amazing at the Oscars and she wasn’t going to let anything ruin her special night,” said an insider.

The source revealed, “She’s gotten a lot better at avoiding drama and that means falling into any traps that could cause any negative buzz or unnecessary anxiety for her.”

Another source opened up that the singer wanted to evade “a potential Hailey viral moment was in the back of her head”.

“It’s not always possible, but she’s learned to avoid potentially awkward moments. If she had bumped into her, she definitely would have said hello,” continued an insider.

The source however clarified that Selena has “nothing against Hailey but she didn’t want to put herself in a “situation” which give her “haters any ammunition”.

“It is just about self-care,” stated an insider while speaking of Selena.

Meanwhile, the singer-turned-actress enjoyed her Oscars night, “celebrating her movie, Emilia Pérez and her co-stars, and the industry she loves”.