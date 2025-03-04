Adrien Brody clarifies gum incident with Georgina Chapman at Oscars

Adrien Brody recently explained the gum-throwing moment he had with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman on Sunday night.

The Pianist actor won his second Oscar of the career for Best Actor for his performance in The Brutalist.

As he made his way to the stage to accept his award he briefly paused, lifted his hand to his mouth, and then tossed to the to his girlfriend’s outstretched palm.

In a post-Oscar interview on Live With Kelly & Mark, on Monday morning, Kelly Ripa questioned Brody about the moment.

"Gum! Because I forgot I was chewing gum, and I can't [chew gum in a] thank you speech," he said.

The co-host of the show Mark Consuelos noted that "you can’t swallow it" because "it’s bad for you" as Brody explained, "I could've! I didn't think about that. [I just thought] I've got to get rid of this somehow!"

Along with winning an Oscar, the actor also became a world record holder with the longest acceptance speech in Academy history.

During his acceptance speech when the music started to cut him off, he said, "Turn the music off! I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief," and went to give his lengthy oration.

Adrien Brody was up against Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).