Zoe Saldaña receives loudest cheers from 'Avatar' director on 2025 Oscars nod

James Cameron, Zoe Saldaña worked together in 2009 and 2022s 'Avatar'

Guardians of the Galaxy famed Zoe Saldana has achieved her big win at the 97th Academy Awards 2025.

The American actress bagged the 'Best Supporting Actress' award for her incredible performance in Spanish-language musical titled, Emilia Pérez.

Besides winning an Oscar, Zoe has also bagged a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and BAFTA for the same category.

She has been receiving greetings and love from all her friends and colleagues for her big win at the Academy.

But, the 46-year-old received immense backing and support on her Academy nod from Avatar director James Cameron.

He specifically liked Saldana’s acceptance speech in which she proudly admitted being 'proud child of immigrant parent'.

The Terminator creator publicly stated: “I was so happy to see Zoe acknowledged as the world-class performer we, in the Avatar family, have always known her to be.”

“Her acceptance speech was a noble reminder of what immigrant families bring to the US and to Hollywood”, he said.

The Star Trek actress, in her Oscar speech, shared that she has become the first American of Dominican lineage to win this accolade.