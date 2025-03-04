Dolly Parton sets record straight about not having kids during marriage with Carl Dean

Why Dolly Parton, Carl Dean never had kids?

Dolly Parton, Carl Dean’s love saga has come to end with the passing of 9 to 5 hitmaker’s longtime partner March 3, at the age of 82.

The legendary star married Carl Thomas Dean, a businessman, in 1966.

Viewing their long-lasting marriage and never-ending romance in their relationship, one wonders why the couple never had kids.

Well, the Christmas is crooner herself shared her thoughts regarding the issue during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020.

As reported by People, the Mary, Did You Know? singer believed that not having children gave her more “freedom” to work harder.

Parton revealed during an episode of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation that a big factor for her to achieve success of the scale she could was the fact that she “was free to work”.

She further confessed that she felt she didn’t have kids as God “didn't mean for me [her] to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine [hers].”

The 79-year-old was referring to her venture Imagination Library that have been supplying free books for thirty years to children before they started school.

For the unversed, the couple had a fulfilling life with Dean completely opposite in personality to his wife who preferred a simple, quite life away from the spotlight.

Recently, the singer-actor acknowledged that humour is the secret to their lifelong relationship.