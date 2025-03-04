Victoria Justice talks about possible cameo in ‘Victorious’ reboot

Victoria Justice weighed in on the possibility of her return in the upcoming Victorious spinoff where she played the titular role of Tori Vega.

In an interview with the Entertainment Tonight, she said, "You never know, like maybe you know Tori will pop in for an episode. Who knows? Never, say never."

Previously, Nickelodeon revealed that it was in process of developing a Victorious spinoff.

However, the new spinoff will focus on the story of Daniella Monet’s character, Trina Vega, who returns to her "old stomping grounds as the newest teacher at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school."

Justice express her admiration for Monet as she said, "I'm honestly just so happy for Daniella. I love her, and you know she deserves all the all the success and all the best."

As reported by the People magazine, though it remains unclear if other Victorious cast members will be returning, early casting is underway with Hollywood Arts as the series' working title.

In addition to starring, Monet will also work as an executive producer alongside Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin.

Alongside Justice and Monet, the original show cast included Ariana Grande, Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia and Matt Bennett.

The series ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013, and followed Tori Vega (Justice) and her friends navigating life at a performing arts high school and their dreams of making it big in Hollywood.