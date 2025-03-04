Lucy Hale wants to keep past relationships secret: Here's why

Lucy Hale has recently revealed why she wants to keep her past relationships a secret.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Amanda Hirsch‘s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Hating Game star spilled the reason behind her decision to keep her relationships out of limelight.

“Because I grew up on Pretty Little Liars and in the public eye I put way too much out there, I think,” said the 35-year-old.

Lucy confessed, “I’m very open about my personal journey, and that’s been really great.”

However, the Truth or Dare star mentioned, “My dating life, that whole side of my life, I don’t think I’ll ever publicly speak about.”

Reflecting on her relationships, Lucy noted, “It’s so funny because there have been people who’ve speculated that I’ve been dating people that I’m not dating.”

“There are other people that I was dating, and in love with, that people never knew about,” she further said.

Living in the spotlight, the actress realised what social media “had done” to her psyche in her life.

“I have to really be conscious about what I’m revealing,” remarked Lucy.

The Fantasy Island actress added, “I do wear my heart on my sleeve, and I try not to overthink things, so it’s a fine line.”