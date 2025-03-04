Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put on united front for son Samuel

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner put on a united front as they celebrated their son Samuel's 13th birthday with a paintball party.

The friendly exes were spotted sharing a laugh and having a great time together, as seen in photos shared by Page Six.

According to sources, Affleck and Garner are on great terms, despite their divorce. "They're on great terms," a source told People magazine. "Jen's very happy with Ben. He spends a lot of time with the kids."

Another source added, "They get along great. She makes him laugh like no one else can. She seems happy that Ben's happy."

The former couple, both 52, were dressed in camouflage attire as they engaged in the paintball game on an outdoor course. They broke up in 2015 after a decade of marriage and finalized their divorce three years later.

Despite their divorce, Affleck and Garner regularly get together to celebrate important milestones in the lives of their three children, including Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16.

After their divorce, Garner started dating CEO John Miller on and off since 2018, while Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez for two years before she filed for divorce in August 2024. Their divorce was settled in January.

A source told the outlet on February 21 that Affleck is "casually dating" but clarified that "this doesn't seem to be a focus though." The insider added that Affleck is "very focused on work" and spends "long days at his office."

He also spends "a lot of time" with his and Garner's three kids, particularly Samuel, with whom he is "very close."

Meanwhile, Garner is "very happy with" her longtime boyfriend Miller, according to a source. "She spends a lot of time with him," the insider added. "She sees him almost every day."

The source also noted that Miller spent the night at Garner's house on Thanksgiving 2024, after she and Affleck spent the day volunteering with their children. "Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy," the insider noted.

"She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben."