Prince William shares important update as Meghan launches new show

Prince William had a key update to share with the public as his estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle launched her new show on Netflix.

The Prince of Wales is still not happy about what was said by his brother Prince Harry and Meghan about their time with the royal family in the first docuseries releases on the streaming giant.

It appears that William is putting a focus on his own ventures to detract from the buzz about Meghan across the pond and even possibly in UK.

The future king started the Earthshot Prize in 2021 to find practical solutions to saving the planet.

Through the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, a key update was shared about a non-profit working to conserve critically endangered African penguin species and other seabirds in southern Africa.

Robert Irwin, who is the global ambassador for Earthshot, visited prize winner Vera Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative from Kazakhstan to see how things are done.

“Ready for a penguin preview this #WorldWildlifeDay?” the official Earthshot Prize social media page captioned the video from the visit.

“@SANCCOB takes @robertirwinphotography and fellow wildlife enthusiast and Earthshot Prize Winner Vera from @altyndala_kz on an exclusive tour to see how they’re protecting and rehabilitating endangered African Penguins,” and concluded with “Waddle over to The Earthshot Prize YouTube channel to watch the whole tour.”

The update comes as Meghan dropped her Netflix show based on cooking and lifestyle. The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in New York for the launch.