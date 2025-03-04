Demi Moore's reaction to Oscar loss caught on camera

Demi Moore is reeling from her loss at the 2025 Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Substance.

According to a source close to the actress, Moore "can't help but feel heartbroken" after losing the award to Anora star Mikey Madison.

Moore, 62, had been hopeful about her chances after winning the Golden Globe in the same category. "Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award," the insider told Page Six.

Despite her disappointment, Moore is gracious in defeat. "Demi is thrilled for Mikey and all the other women who were nominated for this award," the source said.

However, it was clear that the actress was upset when she didn't hear her name called. "But of course, it was a huge disappointment not hearing her name be called."

A video shared on X shows Moore looking visibly upset and tensing her jaw when Madison's name was announced. Meanwhile, Madison was overcome with emotion as she accepted her award.

"This is very surreal," she said. "I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today, is really incredible."

Madison also took a moment to acknowledge her fellow nominees, including Moore. "I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees," she said.

"I'm honoured to be recognised alongside all of you."

The 25-year-old actress couldn't believe her luck, saying, "This is a dream come true. I'm probably going to wake up tomorrow."

Moore may not have taken home the Oscar, but she still received plenty of love and support from her peers. "A ton of people came up to Demi at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party to show their love and support for her work," the insider noted.