March 04, 2025
Timothée Chalamet's yellow suit sparks Taylor Swift comparisons

By Web Desk
March 04, 2025
Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Swift's yellow suit showdown, who wore it better? 

The Oscars red carpet saw a surprise fashion moment when Timothée Chalamet walked out in a butter-yellow suit, sparking comparisons to a familiar Taylor Swift look. 

The 29-year-old Best Actor nominee, who was nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, wore a monochromatic Givenchy suit with a matching button-down underneath.

The spring-inspired look instantly drew comparisons to Swift's music video for her 2019 song Me! In the video, Swift wears a nearly identical yellow suit, leading fans to point out the similarity. 

X user, formerly known as Twitter, @solongliz shared a side-by-side of Swift and Chalamet, writing, "I promise that you'll never find another like me... we actually did find another like her after all."

The comparison sparked a flurry of comments from Swifties, with one fan joking, "Tays so generous letting him borrow her clothes like this." @solongliz replied, "when we said she was this generation's bob dylan he really took it all the way."

The Dune star's fashion choice may have been a coincidence, but it's undeniable that he channeled Swift's iconic yellow suit look. 

Whether or not the similarity was intentional, it's clear that Chalamet's fashion moment has become a talking point among fans.