Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Swift's yellow suit showdown, who wore it better? 

The Oscars red carpet saw a surprise fashion moment when Timothée Chalamet walked out in a butter-yellow suit, sparking comparisons to a familiar Taylor Swift look.
The 29-year-old Best Actor nominee, who was nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, wore a monochromatic Givenchy suit with a matching button-down underneath.
The spring-inspired look instantly drew comparisons to Swift's music video for her 2019 song Me! In the video, Swift wears a nearly identical yellow suit, leading fans to point out the similarity.
X user, formerly known as Twitter, @solongliz shared a side-by-side of Swift and Chalamet, writing, "I promise that you'll never find another like me... we actually did find another like her after all."
The comparison sparked a flurry of comments from Swifties, with one fan joking, "Tays so generous letting him borrow her clothes like this." @solongliz replied, "when we said she was this generation's bob dylan he really took it all the way."
The Dune star's fashion choice may have been a coincidence, but it's undeniable that he channeled Swift's iconic yellow suit look.
Whether or not the similarity was intentional, it's clear that Chalamet's fashion moment has become a talking point among fans.
