Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband of 60 years, dies at 82

Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean dies at 82

Dolly Parton has shared the heartbreaking news that her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, has passed away at the age of 82.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, the country music icon announced, “Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82.”

She added that Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with only immediate family present. He is survived by his siblings, Sandra and Donnie.

Reflecting on their decades-long love story, Parton expressed her grief, saying, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

The statement also noted that the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Dean, who ran an asphalt road-paving business before retiring, married Parton on July 20, 1966, in Georgia. Despite being married to one of the biggest stars in the world, he preferred a life out of the spotlight—so much so that Parton once joked he had only seen her perform once.

Still, their private life was filled with love and romance.

Over the years, Parton shared that Dean was spontaneous, enjoyed surprising her with sweet gestures, and even wrote her poetry.

In a 2011 interview, she proudly stated, “We’re really very proud of our marriage. It’s the first for both of us — and the last.”

Though the couple did not have children of their own, Dean played a significant role in raising some of Parton’s younger siblings, earning him the affectionate nicknames “Uncle Peepaw” and “Aunt Granny” alongside his legendary wife.

Now, as the world mourns the loss of the man who stood by Parton’s side for nearly six decades, fans are honoring a love story that was as enduring as it was private.