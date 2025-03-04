‘It Ends With Us’ star discusses real purpose of movie amid legal drama

Brandon Sklenar dishes on important meaning behind ‘It Ends With Us’ as legal battle goes on

Brandon Sklenar, who appears in It Ends With Us, alongside Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, hopes that the movie is able to get its message across.

The 34-year-old actor was asked about his thoughts on the movie, as his co-stars are knee deep in their legal battle.

“It’s a tough situation,” Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter, while walking the Oscars Party red carpet on Sunday, March 2nd.

“I just hope everyone remembers what the movie is about and why we made it in the first place,” the actor, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the movie, continued.

Speaking about the meaning behind the film, he added, “It’s about love and it’s about supporting women in general and helping people through tough times. That movie has helped so many people, and I just want people to remember what it’s about and why we made it.”

This comes after Lively and Baldoni’s legal battle has gained much momentum over the last few weeks.

As per recent reports, the Gossip Girl alum has hired a PR crisis manager, Nick Shapiro, who has previously worked for CIA, ahead of the trial which is scheduled to begin in March 2026.