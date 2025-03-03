Meghan left Harry solo at Invictus Games as Archie, Lilibet were sick: 'don’t work too hard'

Meghan Markle's Unexpected Exit from Invictus Games: The Real Reason Revealed

Meghan Markle’s sudden departure from the Invictus Games left Prince Harry attending the final days of the event alone, but a recent interview has shed light on the reason behind her swift exit.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Harry in Canada for the highly anticipated event, where she was seen attending the opening ceremony and even enjoying winter activities, including tubing.

However, after spending a few days supporting the competition, Meghan returned home to California, leaving Harry to complete the games solo.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Meghan disclosed that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had fallen sick just before she rushed back to be with them.

During her time in Canada, she maintained close contact with her mother, Doria Ragland, who was caring for the little ones. Meghan ensured they received medical attention and were given nourishing bone broth to aid their recovery.

When the magazine visited her at home, Meghan recounted a touching moment with Archie, who had been resting beside her.

The five-year-old, in a soft voice, told his mother, “Mama, don’t work too hard,” as she balanced caring for him and Lilibet while also focusing on her new business venture, As Ever.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has chosen to split her time during the Invictus Games. In 2023, she also delayed her arrival in Düsseldorf, staying behind in California with their children before joining Harry for the latter half of the event.