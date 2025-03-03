Princess Beatrice, Eugenie see popularity rise after challenging year

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie see a rise in popularity despite family scandals and media scrutiny

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have seen a rise in their public approval ratings after a tumultuous year.

According to a new YouGov poll, both sisters have gained two percent in popularity since December 2024, with Beatrice now viewed favourably by 41 percent of Britons and Eugenie by 40 percent.

Despite their father Prince Andrew’s continued controversies, the sisters have maintained a relatively neutral public standing. Beatrice, 36, enjoys a 17 percent net positive rating, while Eugenie, 34, holds a 15 percent margin of positive over negative views, reported GB News.

However, their recognition remains mixed—over a third of respondents either don’t know who they are or have no strong opinion about them.

The boost in their popularity comes after a challenging year, largely due to renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s past.

In April 2024, Netflix released Scoop, a dramatisation of his infamous Newsnight interview, in which Beatrice, portrayed by actress Charity Wakefield, was shown warning her father about the severity of public backlash.

Later, in September, Amazon Prime followed up with A Very Royal Scandal, a three-part series revisiting the events surrounding Andrew’s disastrous interview, further bringing the York family back into the spotlight.

Despite the media storm, Beatrice and Eugenie have continued their public engagements and philanthropic work, helping to strengthen their individual reputations.