Emma Stone shares sweet moment with ex Kieran Culkin after Oscar win

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin prove to be the best exes at Oscars party

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin might not be partners anymore, but they’re still each other’s biggest supporters.

The 36-year-old actress and Culkin were seen together at the Searchlight Pictures Post-Oscars Celebration at Cipriani Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 2nd, after he earned his first Academy award.

The Poor Things star and her ex-boyfriend shared a sweet hug as they appeared to catch up at the party.

Stone could also have a chance reunion with another one of her exes, Andrew Garfield, who reportedly was in another room.

The former couple have remained on good terms since their brief romance ended. They previously got together at the 2022 Met Gala party, and then reunited at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The pair have also collaborated as exes, on A Real Pain, which Stone and her husband Dave McCary worked on as producers.

“She’s great,” Culkin said of Stone in a January 2024 interview with E! News. “She’s a really wonderful person.”

Culkin shared that he was excited to have Stone’s support behind the scenes on the movie. “It’s nice because you go into a job and most of the time you don’t really know anybody. But in this case, going in, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, well, at least that part’s taken care of,'” he said.