Prince Harry 'thrilled' as Meghan Markle makes grand return to TV

Prince Harry has expressed his excitement as Meghan Markle prepares to make her highly anticipated return to television.



The Duchess of Sussex is set to launch her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan on Tuesday, marking her first solo TV project since the couple’s explosive documentary Harry & Meghan debuted in December 2022.

An insider close to the Duke of Sussex revealed that Harry is “thrilled” to see Meghan stepping back into the world of television, a realm she was well known for before joining the royal family.

Meghan is best recognised for her role in the hit legal drama Suits, Meghan is now embracing a fresh chapter in her entertainment career.

The couple’s multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix is set to expire in 2025, leaving the future of their collaboration with the streaming giant uncertain.

While Harry & Meghan became a record-breaking success, subsequent projects like Heart of Invictus and Polo failed to replicate the same impact.

As Meghan takes center stage in her latest project, all eyes are on whether this series will reignite the Sussexes' Netflix success and secure their ongoing partnership with the platform.