Paris Hilton breaks silence on explosive biopic portrayal

Paris Hilton teases portrayal in upcoming biopic

Paris Hilton opens up about her portrayal in a new film centered on her life and career.

During an exclusive interview with Extra’s Sadie Murray, Hilton revealed that an iconic blonde has already been cast to portray her in the film based on her life.

While she posed with Kim Kardashian at the Oscar bash, the media personality shared her stance on keeping other details about the actress under wraps given that the film is still in the works.

Paris teased, “I know, but it's a surprise. I can't tell. She's blonde.”

Refusing to mention her name, the American model further went on to add, “She's iconic, beautiful, she's an incredible actress, and people are going to be blown away when they see this.”

In addition, the 44-year-old didn’t hesitate to express her interest in working with A24's TV adaptation of her book Paris: The Memoir, especially alongside Dakota and Elle Fanning.

She said of their collaboration, “I am so excited to be producing this with Elle and Dakota.

“They are so sweet. I love them so much. They are so, just, smart, beautiful, kind, lovely, so talented.

“We're doing it with A24 as well, just White Lotus and Euphoria and all the most amazing shows, so it's very exciting.”

This comes on the heels of Hilton’s generous giveaway of her 'iconic pre-loved pieces' to raise funds for charity.