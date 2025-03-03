Olivia Munn drops surprising confession about beau John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is all smiles when she steps out with John Mulaney, and now she’s letting fans in on why.

The actress, who is known for her stunning acting skills, recently shared that being with the comedian and actor always makes her feel good, whether they’re out for a night on the town or just enjoying quiet moments.

She told E! News: "John is always just so sweet and supportive so it always feels good to get ready when he goes. No matter what it is, he’s always like, 'You look great.'"

The Gateway actress confessed that looking refreshed doesn’t come easyily, as she needed plenty of time to recover after running around with her two young kids.

She continued: "After having kids and running around and everything, you kind of need a lot of that extra care. That’s the secret—a facial right before. Literally, like, an hour before I start."

However, the actress shared that because of her early start, she won't be partying too hard.

While talking about her son, she expressed: "I tend to fall asleep around midnight and he tends to wake up around 7. So that’s just how it is. But I’m happy."