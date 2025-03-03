Timothee Chalamet faces Oscars snub following SAG honour

Timothee Chalamet’s record-breaking milestone falls short after Oscars snub

Timothee Chalamet missed out on a historical milestone as he got snubbed at Oscars 2025.

The 29-year-old would have broken a record and became the youngest Oscar-winning actor if he had won the award for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

However, the Wonka star lost to Adrien Brody, who won the category for his performance in The Brutalist.

Ironically, Chalamet lost the award to Brody, who made history by becoming the youngest best actor winner in 2003, for his performance in The Pianist, at 29 years old.

The Oscar snub comes after the Dune actor earned the title of being the youngest recipient of the SAG Award for Best Actor, surpassing previous record-holder Nicolas Cage, who won at 32 for Leaving Las Vegas in 1995.

In his moving acceptance speech, Chalamet declared, “I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness.”

He added, “I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats. I’m inspired by the greats here tonight.”

The Beautiful Boy actor didn’t shy away from talking about the hard work he put into the project, as he said, “I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role, and how much this means to me, but the truth is, this was five and a half years of my life. I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artist, Mr. Bob Dylan, a true American hero, and it was the honor of a lifetime playing him.”