Adam Sandler's 2025 Academy Awards move creates hysteria online

Fans react to Adam Sandler's casual appearance at Oscars

American actor and comedian Adam Sandler stole the 2025 Oscars night as he showed up in an extremely casual manner during the event.

The Murder Mystery star’s latest move is being widely praised on the internet as fans and followers are loving him for being genuine and casual.

Fans now claim that there is a reason why he is called Greatest of All Times (GOAT).

The 58-year-old showed up wearing a light blue hoodie along with dark blue and black shorts. He even had a small planned exchange with host Conan O’ Brien about his dressing.

Adam’s admirers, took it to X, formerly known as Twitter, and reacted to the latest stunt.

One of them penned: “Oscars 2025 is the best Oscars because… Sandler casually showed up in a hoodie”

Meanwhile another stated: “Greatest to ever do it”.

A third fans wrote: “#AdamSandler proved once again why he’s the GOAT of comedy. The actor, in his sky-blue hoodie and shorts, had the whole Oscars crowd in tears (of laughter).”

2025 Academy Awards took place on March 2 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.