Ozzy Osbourne expresses wish to join leading band before final show

Ozzy Osbourne is reflecting on joining his desired band just a few months ahead of his last show in July 2025.
Osbourne, who debuted his music career with the hard rock band Black Sabbath in 1968, has previously expressed his love for The Beatles on various occasions.
He said when talking about the renowned music band, “When I heard The Beatles, I knew what I wanted to do. My son says to me, ‘Dad, I like The Beatles, but why do you go so crazy?’
“The only way I can describe it is like this, ‘Imagine you go to bed today and the world is black and white, and then you wake up and everything’s in colour. That’s what it was like!’ That’s the profound effect it had on me.”
Recalling how the '60s band influenced the youth of the time with their unusually heavy drumming, which set them apart from other bands of the era, Osbourne further went on to add, “I wanted to be a member of that group. Even the drummer looked se*y, you know.”
For the unversed, the 76-year-old is currently gearing up for his final performance alongside Black Sabbath on July 5, in Birmingham.
2025 Oscars took place on Sunday night, with Anora taking home the Best Picture award
Halle Berry says she has been 'waiting' to 'get' Adrien Brody for over two decades
'Sign of the Times' singer marks another rare appearance
Timothee Chalamet introduced Kylie Jenner to Elton John at the Oscar ceremony
Miley Cyrus shares her experience of attending this year’s Oscar in a social media post
Taylor Swift’s surprising relation with Oscars sent fans into frenzy!