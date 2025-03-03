Palace issues statement after King Charles crucial meeting at Sandringham

King Charles III's office has issued a statement after the monarch's crucial meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham on Monday.

The outgoing Canadian PM arrived in London for the meeting following his attendance at an emergency defence summit of European leaders over the weekend.

The royal family shared the picture of the 77-year-old King and Trudeau and wrote: "This morning, the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinPJTrudeau, was received in audience by The King at Sandringham House."

The summit in London was described as the biggest European peace gathering since the end of the Second World War. Sir Keir Starmer and other world leaders joined Mr Trudeau at the emergency meeting.

The meeting took place after US President Donald Trump's apparent threat to make Canada the 51st state of America. He has claimed that without massive US subsidies, Canada "ceases to exist as a viable country".

It's worth mentioning her that King Charles has been the monarch of Canada since September 8, 2022, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.