Victoria Beckham expresses concerns about her sons’ womanizing ways

Victoria Beckham has recently expressed her concerns about her sons’ womanizing ways as she works to protect her family’s global brand.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com believed that her sons’ love lives could created problems for her family’s $500 million brand.

“Vic has always had an open-door policy for her kids’ romantic interests, but let’s be real, she’s had to remind them, especially Romeo, that when it comes to moving on, a little decorum wouldn’t hurt!” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “I mean, how can you not feel for Mia? She’s one of the lovely ones, and Victoria truly counts her blessings that her kids have good taste in partners.

“Mia was practically an honorary Beckham. Picture this: five whole years of family holidays and daily life included in the mix,” continued an insider.

The source mentioned that it’s no surprise “Victoria felt a pang of sadness when the Romeo-Mia chapter came to a close”.

“The last thing she wants is for Mia to feel hurt by any of Romeo's antics,” shared an insider.

However, the source noted that the fashion designer “genuinely worried about how Romeo's recent behaviour might be playing out for Mia”.

“Victoria has always adored Mia, and the thought of Mia feeling bitter? Vic would always be the first to pick up the phone for a chat if Mia needed her,” said an insider.

Another source explained that it’s important “not to forget all the family secrets that come with the territory”.

“Vic is fiercely protective of her family’s reputation and absolutely doesn’t want anyone out there spreading rumors or speaking ill of Beckhams,” explained an insider.

An insider stated, “Honestly, handling Romeo and Cruz’s love lives is no easy feat, but are they not just typical young guys? Vic faced similar worries when Brooklyn was in his dating-around phase before settling down.”

Meanwhile, Victoria’s husband David Beckham is “laid-back,” urging the fashion designer wife to “chill out and let boys figure things out on their own”.

Meanwhile, the source added, “You can't blame Victoria for wanting to keep her family tight-knit!”