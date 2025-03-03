Zoe Saldana walks away from Oscars celebration for THIS reason

Zoe Saldana, who won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for hit Emilia Pérezm, has decided to take a step back from work to be with her children and family after achieving the milestone.

The actress, known for her roles in such hits like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, took home the prestigious award at this year’s Academy Awards. And now, she’s ready to shift her focus from Hollywood to her personal stuff.

She shared with E! News: "I would like to take my kids to school and pick them up.”

“And I would want them to finish this school year with their mama by their side because they are so resilient, and they have been backing me up along with my husband this entire campaign,” she added.

"But I miss my children like I miss air, like I miss water, and I just can't wait to come to school.”

Zoe then joked that her kids had a few ground rules when it came to her red carpet iconic style.

When she was asked about what they thought of her outfit, she laughed and said, "They like it, as long as — like Bowie says — as long as my belly isn't out."

Last month, Zoe received the American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, celebrating her remarkable work in American film.