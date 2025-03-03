Timothée Chalamet loses big to win Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet continues to date Kylie Jenner at the expense of his stardom and career.

On Sunday, March 2, the Kardashians star made a stunning appearance in a sizzling black dress at the 2025 Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to support her boyfriend, who was nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in A Complete Unknown.

Although Chalamet lost the award to The Brutalist actor Adrian Brody, the 29-year-old Hollywood heartthrob had a great time with his famous partner, given by their PDA-packed moments during the ceremony.

The Dune star seemed unbothered by his latest defeat, enjoying his time with the Kylie Cosmetics founder. However, his fans were nowhere near to being happy.

Chalamet’s admirer took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the rampant fans' theories, suggesting that whenever Jenner, 27, join him at any awards show, he end up losing it despite receiving rave reviews for his acting chops and vocal talent in Bob Dylan’s biopic.

"Notice every time Timothée has brought Kylie to an awards show, he’s lost," one social media user pointed out.

Another noted, "Timothée won SAG and Kylie wasn’t there. That’s the only time he won. Make it make sense lol #Oscars," referring to the actor’s recent win at the SAG awards last week, which Jenner skipped due to the death of her close friend and celebrity hair stylist Jesus Guerrero.

Notably, Chalamet's Oscar defeat only fueled the such speculations-mentioned above-, with fans urging him not to take the reality TV personality as his plus one at future award shows.

However, the lovebirds remain unfazed amid the swirling rumours throwing shade that Jenner's presence is affecting Chalamet's career.