King Charles receives new warning on Prince Andrew as critical deal looms

King Charles urged to keep away Prince Andrew from critical deal after new headache

King Charles, who is playing a crucial role in maintaining diplomatic ties in his reign, has been given a new warning as critical deals loom.

The monarch had extended a personal invite for a second state visit to US President Donald Trump in a bid to strengthen relations between the US and the UK. However, things started to edge towards a conflict after Trump had a heated exchange with President Zelensky of Ukraine.

A European summit was held in order to discuss peace deals and private talks were held between Charles and Zelensky. The King is also expected to meet Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in which the Canadian Premier hinted discussion about Trumps threats to the country’s sovereignty.

According to Charles’ previous plans, the Duke of York was considered as a “secret weapon” to get close to Trump over their shared love of golf.

However, royal author and journalist Robert Jobson warns against it, especially after the disgraced royal caused a national security issue at the end of 2024.

“Should Prince Andrew bring Trump down with himself?” Jobson asked. “I think he’ll be kept a long way away from that.”

He told The Sun that Andrew will probably be replaced with Prince William as he is “clearly he is trying to build a rapport with the President and they seem to get on very well.”

Jobson also noted that the King’s decades of experience may be enough to get the job done this time.