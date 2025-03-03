Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn opens up about playing James Bond

Taylor Swift's former flame Joe Alwyn has recently reflected on playing James Bond role in the future.

Joe shared his honest response about playing legendary 007 character at the 97th Academy Awards red carpet on March 2.

“Do you want to play James Bond?” asked Variety’s reporter.

To which, the Harriet star replied, “Oh, wow! Who wouldn't throw their hat in the ring? You know?”

Later, Joe jokingly said that he would take the role of Bond “if you are offering”.

When asked he liked “shaken or stirred,” the musician and actor stated, “I like both - I do, I do.”

After Daniel Craig exited the James Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die, rumours still lingered who could play next MI6 agent.

However, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who are sister and brother, previously transferred creative control of Bond character to Amazon MGM Studios.

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change ... it's the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” remarked Michael, per PEOPLE.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe reflected on his working experience with co-star Adrien Brody in The Brutalist.

“I've been - obviously, like so many people - a fan of his for so long,” admitted the actor.

Joe told the outlet, “So to share a scene with him and work with him for that month was really special. And I think he's just unbelievable in the movie.”

For the unversed, Joe was famous for his relationship with Taylor but in 2023 they parted ways after being together for more than six years.

Earlier, in an interview with The Sunday Times, the musician-turned-actor explained, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six-and-a-half years.”

Meanwhile, Joe added, “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”