Alec Baldwin shares how Kim Basinger divorce affected his oldest daughter

Alec Baldwin has recently opened up about the negative impact on eldest daughter Ireland following his divorce from former wife Kim Basinger.

Speaking on March 2 episode of new TLC reality show The Baldwins, Alec reflected on his split from ex-wife after over two decades.

“One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland,” confessed the Rust actor.

Alec noted that Ireland “was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything”.

The Beetlejuice actor revealed that it went on for seven years, “of which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody”.

Reflecting on his experience, Alec mentioned that the “financials were probably a year and a half and everything else was custody”.

“It was just insanity and really tough,” remarked the 56-year-old.

However, Alec pointed out that Ireland “is grown and is 29 years old. I have a good relationship with her and she loves the kids [I share with wife Hilaria Baldwin]”.

“Ireland is sweet to them and is their older sister, but she isn’t in that pack,” he added.