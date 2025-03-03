Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance at Times Square before big release

Meghan Markle delighted fans with a surprise appearance at Times Square day before the release of her much-awaited cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix.

The celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, who is also a friend of the Duchess, took to his Instagram handle and shared an exciting video featuring the former working royal on the big digital screen at the heart of New York City.

The video showcased the exciting trailer of Meghan's cooking series playing for the public on the digital billboard.

Daniel wrote, "Hit Times Square to see my besties @meghan @netflix."

For the unversed, on January 2, the former Suits actress shared the first trailer of her show which showed the Duchess flaunting her cooking skills in front of her guests, who are also her close friends.

In a heartfelt statement, Meghan wrote, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it."

"Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

Most recently, Prince Harry's wife promoted her upcoming project on her Instagram stories by releasing a rare sight of her daughter Princess Lilibet playing with her auntie and Meghan's close pal Serena Williams.

"3 days until the party begins. All are invited @netflix," the Duchess penned over a sweet snap.