Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after winning second Oscar

Adrien Brody has recently expressed his gratitude after winning his second Oscar for best actor for his role in The Brutalist.

On March 2, Adrien was announced this year’s Best Actor at the Academy Awards who accepted the prize from Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy on stage.

While delivering his acceptance speech, the Asteroid City actor called “acting” a very “fragile” profession.

It looks very glamorous, and at certain moments it is,” continued the 51-year-old who previously won Best Actor in 2003 for The Pianist.

However, Adrien mentioned “one thing” that he’s gained is the “privilege to come back here is to have some perspective”.

“No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away,” said the Fool’s Paradise actor.

Adrien noted, “I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that, and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”

Reflecting on winning for a second time, the actor believed that it’s the “chance to begin again”.

Adrien also hoped that he could prove he’s “worthy of meaningful and important roles 20 years from now”.

The actor however faced backlash by netizens for “throwing gum at his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman” on social media as well as over-long speech.

Some users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and criticised the actor for his misconduct at the award ceremony.

“We as a nation must agree to never honour Adrien Brody’s acting abilities again,” wrote one user.

Another remarked, “Adrien Brody could’ve used his long speech to apologize to his partner for throwing gum at her.”

“Arrest Adrien Brody for hurling his gum at his wife at the Oscars,” added a third user.

Meanwhile, other nominees in the running for Best Actor category included Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan, in addition to Adrien.