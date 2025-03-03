‘Sister Act 3 awaits green light from ‘Disney', Whoopi Goldberg reveals

Whoopi Goldberg on Sister Act 3 and Disney

Whoopi Goldberg has done her side of the work for Sister Act 3, now it’s Disney’s turn.

The actor, comedian and host brought some extra excitement to the Oscars red carpet this year—not just because it’s been 34 years since her big win for Ghost, but because she finally gave an update on Sister Act 3.

Speaking to Variety during the star-studded event, Goldberg confirmed that she has seen a completed script for the long-awaited sequel.

So, is it happening? Well, that’s still up to Disney.

“We’re hoping it’ll happen sometime this year,” she shared. But when asked for her thoughts on the script, she kept it real, “It doesn’t matter what I think. It only matters if Disney wants to do it.”

Goldberg first stepped into the habit back in 1992, starring as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer-turned-reluctant nun, in Sister Act.

The beloved comedy became a massive hit, grossing $231 million worldwide on a $31 million budget. She returned for Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit in 1993, further cementing the franchise’s place in pop culture history.

Ever since, fans have been asking for a third installment.

Back in 2020, Variety reported that Goldberg had officially signed on for Sister Act 3, with Tyler Perry attached as a producer. However, with the recent passing of legendary actress Maggie Smith, the film is undergoing some changes.

“We’re having to make some readjustments [to Sister Act 3] because we just lost Maggie Smith, as you know,” Goldberg said. “And so, we will get it done. We will get it done. It’s a shift.”

Aside from her Sister Act legacy, Goldberg has had a remarkable Oscar history. She won Best Supporting Actress for Ghost in 1991 and earned her first Oscar nomination for The Color Purple in 1986.

This year, she took the stage alongside Oprah Winfrey to honor the beloved film.

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, Goldberg still holds the record as the only Black woman to ever host the Oscars solo—four times, to be exact.

Now, all eyes are on Disney to see if they’ll give Sister Act 3 the green light. Let’s just hope the powers that be do want to make it happen—because the world could use a little more Sister Act magic.