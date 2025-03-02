Prince Andrew advised to stay away from historic event at Balmoral

King Charles invites Donald Trump to Balmoral amid speculation over Prince Andrew’s absence

King Charles has extended a formal invitation to Donald Trump for a visit to his private Scottish residence, Balmoral, but royal experts warn that Prince Andrew should remain far from the event.

The former U.S. president and the Duke of York share a mutual passion for golf, but Andrew’s presence could spark controversy given his past scandals.

The King reportedly sent the invitation through UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, strengthening his diplomatic ties with Trump.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show that Trump is likely eager to visit the prestigious estate. However, he advised that Andrew, 64, should be kept "at a great distance" from the gathering.

Both Trump and Andrew have been linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a connection that has fuelled media speculation, reported The Sun.

While some suggested Andrew could serve as an informal bridge between the UK and U.S., Jobson dismissed the idea, stating, 'I think he’ll be kept well away from that.'

Although Trump owns a golf resort in the Scottish Highlands, the royal expert asserted that he and Prince Andrew will not be seen together.

Instead, he suggested that Prince William may play a role in the visit, highlighting William’s growing rapport with the former U.S. president, particularly following their 2024 meeting in Paris at the Notre-Dame reopening.

King Charles and Trump have also shared positive interactions in the past, signalling a warm relationship between the two leaders ahead of the upcoming visit.