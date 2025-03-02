'Oppenheimer' star David Krumholtz opens up about rare disease

David Krumholtz gets candid about how he ‘almost died’

David Krumholtz unfortunately developed a rare and extremely dangerous disease, and he feels the need to publicly alert people of the ailment.

The 46-year-old actor shared that he ended up becoming a “daily smoker” of marijuana which led him to develop a rare disease called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS).

“It’s rare, [but] it’s becoming more and more prevalent yearly — like, numbers are doubling every year,” he told Page Six on Wednesday.

Explaining the condition, the Santa Clause star added, “They made it [weed] too strong, and they don’t know why it’s happening. There’s a lot of theories,” which led to the side-effect of “hyper-nausea.”

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I almost died a couple of times,” said the Oppenheimer actor.

Krumholtz went on to say, “I have unpaid emergency room bills up the wazoo. It’s really bad, It’s really dangerous. It’s as serious as a heart attack. It’s horrifying for those that suffer from it.”

Although the drug is not commonly seen as dangerous, the Numb3rs alum cautioned, “It’s a very addictive drug … and now that it’s super strong, it’s really addictive.”

The SAG Award nominee suggested, “I would love to see every legal cannabis store be required to have a pamphlet. An optional pamphlet that says, ‘Hey, if you start feeling nauseous, stop because there is nothing that works except stopping.'”