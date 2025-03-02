Kate and William 'copying' Meghan and Harry after Sussexes' win

Royal experts suggest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tactics have won over American audience

The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking a page right out of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s book, per royal experts.

Prince William and Princess Kate seem to be embracing a more affectionate and personal public image — something royal experts believe mirrors the approach of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On the Talking Royal podcast, commentator Charlene White noted the couple appeared more tactile than usual during their recent visit to Wales, drawing comparisons to Harry and Meghan’s openly affectionate displays at the Invictus Games.

Charlene suggested this change might be influenced by the success Harry and Meghan have had with the American audiences.

“Ever since [Harry and Meghan] got together, holding hands, being very tactile, being very soppy with each other, we've seen a lot of that… it does well in the American market,” Charlene proposed, adding “Maybe [William and Kate] are just following their footsteps.”

Royal expert Lizzie Robinson, who accompanied William and Kate during their recent visit to Wales, also pointed out their shift in social media presence.

“They posted these images on their social media of Kate and William going to the train station, and they were holding hands,” Robinson said.

She added that recent posts — including William’s Valentine’s Day tribute and his heartfelt message for Kate’s birthday — reflect a more” intimate and personal side” of the couple.

Robinson added that after a difficult year marked by health concerns for both King Charles and Kate, the princess has gained a new outlook on life.

“She has a new sort of view of the world… and how important loved ones are,” she said.

Perhaps, for William and Kate, a little more public affection is just part of that shift.