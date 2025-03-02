Demi Moore's daughter sends wholesome message ahead of Oscars

Scout Willis gushes about mom Demi Moore ahead of Oscars 2025

Scout Willis is extremely proud of her mother Demi Moore, regardless of if she wins the Oscar or not.

The 33-year-old actress gushed about her mom, sharing what she loves the most about the Hollywood star, “[I’m most proud of] her grace and her absolute joy and love for all of the other nominees,” she said at a fundraising event earlier this week.

“She made sure to reach out personally to every other actress in the category in anything she’s been nominated in,” Willis told Us Weekly.

Reflecting on her mom’s journey through several award shows this year, Willis said that Moore “is so unbelievably gracious and humble, and she wants to use this performance and any opportunity she has to speak to be of service. That’s just who she is.”

This comes before The Substance star is set to appear at the Oscars 2025 ceremony, where she is nominated first time for the prestigious award.

Owing to her performance in the movie, in which she appeared alongside Margaret Qualley, Moore has already won awards at the 2025 Golden Globes and 2025 SAG Awards.