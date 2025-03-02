Hollywood icon Gene Hackman's chief reveals terrifying secrets from crime scene

Gene Hackman's chief reveals terrifying secrets from crime scene

Authorities have recently shared some disturbing details about a grim discovery linked to decomposed bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, shedding light on the ongoing case that left many unsettled.

Cops are right now investigating Gene's family as they dig deeper into a baffling case involving mysterious deaths of the actor and his wife along with their dog.

Authorities believe that questioning his loved ones can help them finding some key answers to a case that has left many "heartbroken."

They were found dead at his Santa Fe home on February 26, as their bodies were discovered in different rooms of their mansion, showing signs of decomposition and partial mummification.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya has shared a chilling detail about the case, revealing how mummification affected the bodies.

When asked if the level of mummification could show whether Gene or Betsy passed away first, he said that was a question for the Sheriff's office to answer.

He shared: "If somebody was down for a long time their hands could be blackened and stuff to that nature."

"They could have no eyes. The eyes could have been gone by that time."

The chief went on saying, "My indication is that we don’t know how long they were down. My team’s main focus was to find out if they were deceased."

Betsy was found on the bathroom floor, while Gene was in a room near the kitchen. According to a police report, the woman's body showed signs of bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Gene’s body had the same signs of decomposition as hers.