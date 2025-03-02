Liam Paynes’ family finally addresses ‘media coverage’ of singer’s demise

Liam Paynes’ finally addresses ‘media coverage’ of singer’s demise

Liam Payne’s family has recently lashed out at media for constant coverage of the singer’s tragic death, claiming It causes “indescribable, lasting damage”.

After Payne was honoured at the annual music Brit Awards in London, the former One Direction star’s family issued a press statement on March 2, criticising the “attention and speculation” into the circumstances of the singer’s death in Argentina, in October 2024.

“Liam’s death was an unspeakable tragedy,” began the statement, per Variety.

It said, “This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him. Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him.”

Instead, Bear has lost his father, Geoff and Karen have lost their son, Ruth and Nicola have lost their brother and all of Liam’s friends and fans have lost someone they held very dear,” mentioned the statement.

Payne’s family pointed out in the statement that they “understand that the investigation into Liam’s death was absolutely necessary, and the family recognises the work done by the Argentinian authorities”.

“However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal’s decision to drop all charges,” it read.

The statement further said, “The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam’s son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience.”

“The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so,” explained the late singer’s family in a statement.

Payne’s family also addressed the tribute to the singer at Brit Awards, saying, “We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world.”

“Liam, you are so loved and missed,” it concluded.