Liam Payne honoured with emotional tribute at BRIT Awards

Liam Payne remembered as 'supremely gifted musician' at BRIT Awards

Liam Payne's family is once again remembering the late singer for his unforgettable influence on the world.

The former One Direction member, who tragically fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was celebrated at the BRIT Awards, as several of his clips were played to the audience from his time on The X Factor.

While paying tribute to the late legend, awards host Jack Whitehall said, "He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

"We have so many amazing memories with Liam here at The Brits. So, tonight we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember, the remarkable Liam Payne."

This comes after an Argentinian court dropped charges of criminal negligence against three of the five individuals initially held accountable following the 31-year-old's death.

Speaking of the investigation, Liam's family issued a statement that read, "We understand that the investigation into Liam’s death was absolutely necessary and the family recognises the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal’s decision to drop all charges.”

For the unversed, charges were dropped against three individuals, including Payne’s friend Roger Nores, hotel manager Gilda Martin, and main receptionist Esteban Grassi.