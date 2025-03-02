Charli XCX celebrates big milestone at BRITS afterparty with pals

Charli XCX achieves major career success at BRITs 2025

Charli XCX, who turned heads in her bold ensemble at the BRITs 2025, ended the night partying alongside her pals Ashley Roberts and Maura Higgins.

The 32-year-old singer marked major career milestone at the star-studded ceremony as she swept up five awards, at the O2 Arena in London.

The Apple hitmaker later made her way out of the ceremony to attend an afterparty, celebrating her big day.

Charli wore the same edgy black gown that she donned for the evening, with a pair of pointed black heels.

While Ashley sported a sheer black metallic mini dress, and her blonde tresses in a slick back hairdo.

I'm A Celeb star Maura also joined the sensational evening after changing into an oversized black playsuit instead of her floral red carpet dress.

Other notable appearances at the afterparty were Noel Gallagher’s son Gene, Jedward, as well as Ashley’s former Pussycat Dolls bandmate Kimberley Wyatt.

The 360 songstress was won the awards in the categories of British Dance Act, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year for brat and Song of the Year for her track Guess, a collaboration with Billie Eilish.

This made Charli XCX the second-most awarded artist in one night in the history of the BRIT Awards and was left behind with a minor margin by RAYE, who bagged six awards in 2024, and just ahead of Adele, Blur, and Harry Styles, all of whom have had four wins in a single evening.