Tyga sparks dating rumours with Madeline Petsch after Avril Lavigne romance

Tyga was previously linked with Avril Lavigne while Madeline was involved with Halsey's manager

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch may be Hollywood’s newest unexpected couple.

After parting ways with Avril Lavigne, the rapper has been spotted with the Riverdale alum twice in just two weeks, fuelling dating speculation.

On Wednesday, February 19, they sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets game, chatting throughout the night.

Petsch, 30, kept it sleek in a black leather jacket, jeans, and thick-rimmed glasses, while Tyga, 35, rocked a yellow letterman jacket and a backward blue cap.

Then, a week later on February 26, they reunited at Vanity Fair and Instagram’s Young Hollywood party at Bar Marmont in West Hollywood.

Petsch stunned in a sheer black dress and choker, while Tyga kept it edgy in an all-black leather ensemble.

They were seen leaving arm-in-arm but walked the red carpet separately.

Neither has commented on their relationship status, but Tyga has a history of high-profile romances, including Avril Lavigne and Kylie Jenner.

Petsch, meanwhile, was last linked to Halsey’s manager, Anthony Li, and previously dated rapper Travis Mills.