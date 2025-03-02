Calvin Harris debuts major transformation at Brit Awards 2025

Calvin Harris makes an appearance with wife Vick Hope at Brit Awards

Calvin Harris walked the red carpet with his wife, Vick Hope, at the Brit Awards 2025, with a noticeable change in his appearance.

The 41-year-old singer made his way to London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, March 1st, in a beige buttoned down shirt and chocolate-brown trousers, but looked unrecognisable because of his facial hair.

The This Is What You Came For hitmaker looked like he would be able to pass incognito, with his long hair cropped to the jawline, and dark beard.

Completely juxtaposing Harris’ casual look for the award ceremony, his wife donned a glamourous brown gown with low neckline. Hope accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and bangles in her arms, as she put her hair up in a sleek bun.

This comes after, hours before the 2025 award show, Hope shared a throwback to the couple’s 2024 Brits appearance by sharing a picture on her Instagram Story.

Harris has earned 23 Brits nominations throughout his career, and win three. After he earned the Best Dance Act at last year’s show, Hope showed her thorough support.

Speaking on the Brits’ YouTube channel last year, she said, “You know, that award didn’t exist for so many years. Then it did, and then it was gone for a bit and then it came back, but over, like, 2011 to 2015, it just wasn’t there … and it would have been the time [for Calvin].”